Two people killed in multi-vehicle crash involving autocycles in southeast Baltimore Tuesday night

BALTIMORE — A multi-vehicle southeast Baltimore crash leaves two people dead.

Baltimore police say the crash occurred around 8pm Tuesday night.

According to authorities, two people driving autocycles hit an SUV at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Armistead Way.

One of the autocycle drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were able to perform life-saving measures on the second autocycle driver, who was taken to a local hospital.

However, the second driver was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Crash Team investigators have assumed control of the investigation and are awaiting positive identification of the deceased victims.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crash is urged to contact Crash Team investigators at 410-396-2606.

