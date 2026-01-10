Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people injured after house fire in Southeast Baltimore Friday night

BALTIMORE — Two people were taken to the hospital on Friday night after a house fire in Southeast Baltimore.

A spokesperson with Baltimore Fire told WMAR-2 News firefighters were called to the 400 block of North Curley Street around 9:01 p.m.

The incident was classified as a working fire just minutes after they arrived on the scene.

At 9:51 p.m., the fire was declared under control.

The condition of the victims, who were not identified, are unknown at this time.

Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

