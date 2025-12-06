Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people dead, two critical in shooting inside Southwest Baltimore home

Two people died and two others were critically injured in a shooting inside a home in Southwest Baltimore.

Baltimore Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of McHenry Street just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not say if any arrests were made.

Call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 if you have any information.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

