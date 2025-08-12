Two men accused of knocking driver off a moped and stabbing him

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have arrested two men in connection to an assault that happened in Southeast Baltimore.

Winston Rivero-Aliendo, 23, and Wilson Rivero-Aliendo, 27, have both been charged with attempted first and second degree murder, as well as multiple counts of assault.

The suspects were involved an incident where they allegedly knocked a 20-year-old man off his moped in the 2500 block of Eastern Avenue.

He was then assaulted and stabbed, police say.

The two were arrested shortly after the assault.

Investigators say this assault stemmed from an incident involving a stolen moped.