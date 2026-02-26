Two injured, one killed in two separate shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police responded to two separate shootings Wednesday that happened within 30 minutes of each other.

Around 6:50 p.m., officers were called out to the Langston Hughes area of Northwest Baltimore for reports of a shooting. Two men were found injured on Reisterstown Road and rushed to the hospital.

One of the men did not survive his injuries. The other was listed in critical condition.

About 30 minutes later, around 7:15 p.m., BPD was called out to another shooting in the Brooklyn neighborhood in South Baltimore. A man was found with severe gunshot wounds on 5th Street and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about either shooting can leave an anonymous tip by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.