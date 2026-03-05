Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Two injured, including BPD officer, after dog bite incident in Baltimore

BALTIMORE POLICE
Lenny Rice
BALTIMORE POLICE
Posted

BALTIMORE — Two people were injured, including a Baltimore police officer, following a dog bite incident Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 6500 block of Hartwait Street for a reported dog bite incident.

Officers found two people, including the dog's owner, who had been bitten.

Police say two officers encountered the dog, which was not restrained, and shot the dog.

During the incident, an officer sustained a ricochet gunshot wound to the foot. The officer, along with the dog owner, were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Animal Control was notified and responded to the scene and removed the dog, who is still alive.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR