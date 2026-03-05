Two injured, including BPD officer, after dog bite incident in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two people were injured, including a Baltimore police officer, following a dog bite incident Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 6500 block of Hartwait Street for a reported dog bite incident.

Officers found two people, including the dog's owner, who had been bitten.

Police say two officers encountered the dog, which was not restrained, and shot the dog.

During the incident, an officer sustained a ricochet gunshot wound to the foot. The officer, along with the dog owner, were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Animal Control was notified and responded to the scene and removed the dog, who is still alive.