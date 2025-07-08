Trump sign altercation escalates to stabbing in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two men were arrested following an altercation over a Trump sign Sunday.

It all started when officers responded to reports of a fight and found 56-year-old Thomas Christian walking back in forth in the 3100 block of Greenmount Avenue.

Charging documents say he was heard saying,"I told him to put the sign down; he just sprayed me with mace, and I stabbed the mother******."

Police say they asked him to describe the other man involved, but couldn't because he was intoxicated.

A short time later, police received a report from the 600 block of Homestead Street involving a man that was stabbed in the leg.

The man was identified as Matthew Middleton. Police reviewed camera footage of the altercation and it showed Middleton in front of a store holding a Trump sign in all black with sunglasses.

Thomas approached Middleton with a beer in his hand, then snatched the sign from Middleton and threw it to the ground.

The two started fighting and at one point, Middleton pulls out a bat and allegedly struck Thomas multiple times.

Charging documents say, Thomas then pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed Middleton multiple times in the leg.

To create some distance, Middleton sprayed some mace.

Both were taken to hospitals and police say Middleton's injuries were non-life-threatening.