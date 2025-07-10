Trump official promotes 'One Big Beautiful Bill' in Baltimore small business visit

BALTIMORE — Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler visited Checkerspot Brewing Company Thursday to promote the Trump administration's "One Big Beautiful Bill," touting tax cuts for small businesses and workers.

During her tour of Checkerspot, Loeffler emphasized that the bill is pro-worker, pro-growth and offers permanent tax cuts for small businesses.

Hear from SBA Administratior Kelly Loeffler as she speaks on the 'One Big Beautiful Bill' Trump official touts worker tax cuts during Baltimore small business tour

"Right here in Maryland, about 21 percent of Maryland's workers do work overtime. So that means no tax on overtime. When they work those overtime hours, they're keeping that money in their pockets instead of paying more in taxes due to overtime," Loeffler said.

The bill also eliminates taxes on tips for workers. However, both the overtime and tip tax provisions have income limits and are set to expire after 2028.

When asked about the bill's Medicaid work requirements and potential impacts on part-time workers' health care coverage, Loeffler described the requirements as minimal at 80 hours per month and highlighted other worker benefits in the legislation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.