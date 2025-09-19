Traffic plans announced for Charm City Live

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Charm City Live festival is this weekend and that means traffic will be impacted.

The event will feature singers The-Dream, Lucky Daye and Jeffrey Osborne as headliners.

The festival is set to take place at the War Memorial Plaza on September 20, from 12-9pm.

Here's what you need to know about traffic modifications.

Parking restrictions in effect from now until Sunday:

Holliday Street closed from Pleasant to Baltimore Streets

Saratoga Street closed from Guilford Avenue to Holliday Street

Lexington Street closed from Guilford Avenue to N. Gay Street

Dickey Place closed from Guilford Avenue to Holliday Street

Eastbound Fayette Street closed from Guilford Avenue to President Street

Roads closed starting Saturday at 3 a.m. through Sunday: