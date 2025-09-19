Traffic plans announced for Charm City Live

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Charm City Live festival is this weekend and that means traffic will be impacted.
The event will feature singers The-Dream, Lucky Daye and Jeffrey Osborne as headliners.
The festival is set to take place at the War Memorial Plaza on September 20, from 12-9pm.
Here's what you need to know about traffic modifications.
Parking restrictions in effect from now until Sunday:
- Holliday Street closed from Pleasant to Baltimore Streets
- Saratoga Street closed from Guilford Avenue to Holliday Street
- Lexington Street closed from Guilford Avenue to N. Gay Street
- Dickey Place closed from Guilford Avenue to Holliday Street
- Eastbound Fayette Street closed from Guilford Avenue to President Street
Roads closed starting Saturday at 3 a.m. through Sunday:
- Fayette Street (eastbound and westbound) closed from President Street to Guilford Avenue. The exit ramp to Fayette Street from the southbound Jones Falls Expressway will also be closed during this time.
- Gay Street closed from E. Baltimore to E. Saratoga Streets