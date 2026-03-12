Titanic: An Immersive Voyage opens at Baltimore's Inner Harbor Power Plant

A new immersive Titanic exhibit is opening at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, bringing more than 200 authentic artifacts and a virtual reality experience to the historic Power Plant on East Pratt Street.

"Titanic: An Immersive Voyage" is expected to run through at least the summer.

Visitors receive a boarding pass and follow the ship's journey from its creation to its tragic sinking. The exhibit features artifacts from the Titanic and her sister ships.

For those looking for something extra, a virtual reality experience takes visitors to the Titanic's final resting place.

John Zoller, the exhibit's creator, said the VR component offers a view of the wreck unlike anything else.

"You can see the wreck of Titanic in that immersive experience, and that virtual reality immersive experience is better than if you dove to the wreck yourself, so that's definitely not worth missing," Zoller said.

The Power Plant in Baltimore was built in 1900, the same era as the Titanic itself, connecting the city and a giant piece of history.