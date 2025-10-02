Three teens arrested in connection to 13 burglaries around Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two 16-year-old boys and one 14-year-old boy have been arrested in connection to a series of burglaries and acts of vandalism around the Baltimore area.

The teens are charged with multiple counts of motor vehicle theft, burglary and handgun violation.

These incidents happened in Hampden, West Baltimore and downtown police say.

On September 26, officers found a vehicle that was reported stolen from West Baltimore the previous day.

Police say, they watched three teens getting in and driving away.

After additional officers arrived to the scene, the teens were arrested.

Two of the suspects were released on monitoring and one suspect was detained.

Two of the teens, the 14-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds, have a combined total of 12 prior arrests, including charges for stolen auto, robbery and burglary.