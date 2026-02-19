Three teens arrested following attempted break-in, auto theft, and assault

BALTIMORE, Md. — Three 14-year-olds were arrested and charged earlier this week following an attempted break-in and encounter with police.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, an officer arrived at the 800 block of West Lombard Street just after midnight on Sunday, after getting the call about an attempted break-in by armed individuals.

The officer pulled up to a Kia with a few people inside and got out of his car.

The Kia then backed into the police car, and the officer called for the driver to stop and for everyone to get out of the vehicle.

The Kia reversed again and hit the officer, knocking him over. The officer shot at the vehicle one time.

The driver of the Kia fled the scene, hitting the police car again, as well as another car.

Based on body-worn camera video, the entire encounter lasted around 20 seconds.

After the Kia left, the officer found a man who had been injured after having been assaulted.

The Kia was later found empty, less than half a mile away.

Two of the 14-year-old suspects, both boys, were identified through their electronic monitoring devices, which they had from prior robbery and auto theft charges.

The boys were arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated assault and auto theft, and were detained.

The third suspect, a 14-year-old girl, was arrested on Tuesday. She'd been to the hospital on Sunday for an injury to her wrist, which may have been a graze wound, police say.

She was charged with aggravated assault and stolen auto and was released on electronic monitoring.