Thousands gather for Baltimore's 68th annual Thanksgiving dinner at Convention Center

BALTIMORE — More than 2,000 Baltimore residents came together at the Baltimore Convention Center for Goodwill of the Chesapeake's 68th annual Thanksgiving dinner and resource fair, creating connections that stretched far beyond a shared meal.

The line stretched for blocks as people on walkers, wheelchairs and scooters filed into the convention center for what organizers describe as more than just a free dinner.

"It's not just about a hot meal for those in our community in need. We're all about providing resources and enabling people to get services that they may need. So really today is about getting people, giving them back their dignity and helping them get jobs," said Lisa Rusyniak, president and CEO of Goodwill of the Chesapeake.

The event brought strangers together at dining tables, fostering new friendships across the community. Mr. Shakur, a security guard at Lexington Market attending for the first time, sat with Ramona Clemmons, who has attended the dinner for three years and lives in a seniors building.

"We actually sat down and had a great nice meal together and it was great. We had a great chat. And it seemed like, ah, a regular Thanksgiving to me," Shakur said.

Clemmons shared her experience connecting with younger attendees at her table.

"I sat down with these young men full of energy, um and just fun, having a good time, just enjoying Thanksgiving, enjoying the atmosphere. Seeing a lot of the mayor, officials down here and the cops. I think it's beautiful," Clemmons said.

Hundreds of volunteers, ranging from children to police cadets to Mayor Brandon Scott and his family, served traditional Thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings. They waited tables, brought plates and iced tea, served desserts and cleaned up throughout the event.

"When you think about what's going on in the world right now, now is the time that we have to wrap our arms around our loved ones and neighbors even tighter to lift them up," Scott said.

Beyond the meal, guests connected with 50 nonprofit and for-profit agencies offering employment opportunities, job training, financial literacy programs and state services.

"They got a lot of great resources down here. I stopped at all of them. I spoke. I mingled with my people. And I got a great meal too as well," Shakur said.

The one-day event aims to create year-round impact for Baltimore's community members seeking support and connection.

