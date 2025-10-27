'This once-great department is being run into the ground': Baltimore Firefighters Union warns of lost morale

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Firefighters Union (IAFF Local 734) is sounding the alarm on eroding morale within the department's ranks prompting safety concerns.

Over the weekend, IAFF Local 734 President, Matthew Coster, posted a message on Facebook stating "Baltimore firefighters once again faced the impossible — trying to protect this city with minimal staffing and critical equipment out of service."

According to Coster, on Saturday crews battled at least two fires without a tower ladder, which is used to combat flames coming from larger and taller buildings.

Firefighters also went in short one Airflex unit, who are responsible for filling the air tanks of crew members.

"Meanwhile, we’re buried in disciplinary battles, drive-cam scrutiny, and endless negotiations that go nowhere," said Coster. "The toll this has taken on morale, safety, and pride is real. This once-great department is being run into the ground, and we’re watching it happen in real time."

In his post Coster posed the question "What happens if the firefighters stop showing up?"

When reached for comment, the Baltimore City Fire Department emailed this response to WMAR-2 News.

"Over the past two years, the Baltimore City Fire Department (BCFD) has made significant progress in recruitment, modernizing its fleet, and expanding training opportunities for its members. The Department remains committed to working collaboratively with the union to address and resolve their concerns. The BCFD remains steadfast in its mission to protect the citizens of Baltimore and is equally dedicated to providing a safe, respectful, and supportive environment for all of its members."

