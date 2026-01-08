The Roots and Stephanie Mills to headline Baltimore's 44th annual Artscape festival

BALTIMORE — Artscape returns to Baltimore Memorial Day weekend, and organizers have announced the headliners for the festival's 44th year.

"This Artscape we're gonna have some gentlemen, the most famous rap band in the history of the world, The Roots Crew will be hitting the stage, live from Philadelphia. The Roots will be out Saturday headline here in Baltimore," an organizer said.

That's Saturday's headline act. Sunday will be Stephanie Mills' turn. She was the original Dorothy in "The Wiz" on Broadway and has had five number one R&B hits including "Home" and "Something in the Way You Make Me Feel."

Other acts will be announced in the near future.

Artscape, which Baltimore calls America's largest free outdoor festival, runs May 23rd and 24th.

