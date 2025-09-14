The Red Cross is helping a dozen displaced families following a weekend apartment fire in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Saturday morning apartment fire has left a dozen families displaced in Northeast Baltimore's Frankford community.

Flames broke out just before 11am at a two-story complex in the 4900 block of Crenshaw Avenue.

Within minutes, a second alarm was called.

By 11:30am crews had the scene under control with no reported injuries.

According to the Red Cross, 12 displaced families are being helped in the aftermath.

"Trained Red Cross disaster response volunteers were at the scene of the fire to provide food and drinking water and are supporting displaced residents with financial assistance, mental health support and other recovery resources, according to need," the Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region said in a statement.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said the cause remains under investigation.

"In the days and weeks to come, the Red Cross will continue to work with affected residents to provide additional recovery resources and help them get back on their feet," the organization added.