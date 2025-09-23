The CVS Pharmacy location near Johns Hopkins Hospital set to close next month

BALTIMORE — CVS Pharmacy will close its 101 N. Wolfe Street location in Baltimore next month, the third closure in the city this year.

The store, located just blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital, will close its doors for good on October 21, according to Amy Thibault, a spokesperson for CVS.

In a statement, the company announced that it has made the "difficult decision" to close, and all prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy located at 630 Exeter Street.

Patients can choose to stay there or find a more convenient pharmacy.

Employees are being offered comparable roles within the company.

CVS cited several factors for the closure, including "local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community."

The other two CVS locations that closed were in Federal Hill, where the store closed in April, and the one in the Belair-Edison neighborhood closed in July.

CVS has 15 remaining locations in Baltimore, according to Thibault.