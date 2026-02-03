Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Brewer's Art shutters after 30 years of serving Mount Vernon community

The Brewer's Art.jpg
Dominick Philippe-Auguste/WMAR
The Brewer's Art.jpg
BALTIMORE — After 30 years in business in Mount Vernon, The Brewer's Art has closed its doors permanently.

In a letter taped to the door, ownership gave thanks to those who have supported the brewery and restaurant.

Founded in 1996, The Brewer's Art was seen as a staple in the Baltimore community.

Brewers Art.jpg

A reason for the closure was not confirmed by ownership in the letter.

According to Maryland Case Search, the Comptroller of Maryland placed an $85,000 lien against The Brewer's Art on December 12, 2025.

