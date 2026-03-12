Tempers flare at Baltimore's Waxter Senior Center as members demand answers about the building's future

Tempers flared at the Waxter Senior Center in Baltimore's Midtown-Belvedere neighborhood as members pressed city leaders for answers about the center's future.

The building is set to close in May because of a failed HVAC system. Officials say they are now looking for a temporary site while a longer-term plan is studied. City leaders told members they are considering options ranging from immediate repairs to renovation or even demolition and rebuilding.

Many seniors made it clear their top priority is staying together and preserving what the Waxter Center has meant to the community for decades.

Herb Merrick, a former supervisor, said he hopes the city honors what the center has represented.

"The Waxter Center did everything and was everything, and my wish to you all is that whatever you decide with the city, it can be what it was," Merrick said, addressing the city leaders.

This was the second town hall meeting on the issue. More town halls are planned in the future for people to get information and voice their concerns.