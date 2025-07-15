Teen arrested for allegedly carjacking woman, assaulting and pushing her son out of car in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A juvenile is facing charges after allegedly carjacking a woman in South Baltimore on Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Light Street and spoke with the victim who said she left her car parked and running with her son inside while she went into the bank.

Moments later, the suspect, a 17-year-old boy, drove up in a black Hyundai Elantra, got out, and got inside of the woman's car.

The juvenile then assaulted her son, pulled a knife on him, pushed him out of the car, and proceeded to flee in the vehicle.

Police used a tracking device inside of the car and located it and the juvenile accused of stealing it.

He was arrested in the 1500 block of Jefferson Street without incident and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center for processing.