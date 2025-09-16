Talks between Johns Hopkins Medicine and UnitedHealthcare end without an agreement

BALTIMORE — After months of negotiations, Johns Hopkins Medicine and UnitedHealthcare have ended contract discussions without an agreement. The two negotiated for more than eight and extended the deadlines five times.

Doctors at Johns Hopkins say the disagreement was over policies that would make it harder to care for patients.

In a statement, Kim Hoppe, Vice President of Public Relations, Johns Hopkins Medicine said:

Despite our best efforts to find common ground over the course of more than eight months of negotiations, Johns Hopkins Medicine and UnitedHealthcare have concluded contract discussions without reaching an agreement. UnitedHealthcare refused to agree to reasonable contract language, instead insisting that we agree to terms that would make it difficult for us to provide patient care. UnitedHealthcare had the opportunity to listen to our concerns in a meaningful way and prioritize what matters most: ensuring patients get the care they need, when they need it, without excessive delays or denials. Unfortunately, they chose profits over patients. We decided to make patients aware of this stalemate now, to provide our patients and their employers the time they need to explore alternative insurance options during the upcoming open enrollment season. Kim Hoppe, Vice President of Public Relations, Johns Hopkins Medicine

UPDATE: Johns Hopkins Medicine said they've failed to reach an agreement with United Healthcare. That means the roughly 60,000 UHC members impacted will have to find other providers, pay more out-of-pocket, or enroll in a different insurance plan. @wmar2news @MD_Insurance pic.twitter.com/QAFg47WNa8 — Mallory Sofastaii (@mal_sofastaii) September 16, 2025

UnitedHealthcare responded with the following statement: