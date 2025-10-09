Superhero window washers bring smiles to Johns Hopkins Children's Center patients

BALTIMORE — It's not a bird, not a plane... it's window washers flying high at Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Window washers from SkyClean dressed as superheroes to uplift the patients' day, giving kids something to smile about during treatment. Children waved and watched as Spiderman, Iron Man and the Hulk rappelled down the side of the hospital.

"The doctors come in, the nurses come in, the teams come in and you know, knock knock knock, got some vitals to take. It's really quite nice when you can be like, and now they're superheroes outside on the windows. Yeah, it's pretty cool," one person said.

The superhero window wash has been a Johns Hopkins tradition for nine years.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."