Study: Baltimore incinerators causing nearly $100 million in health damages annually

BALTIMORE — New research suggests that two Baltimore incinerators are causing nearly $100 million in health damages every year, according to a recent study.

The Win Waste and Curtis Bay Medical Waste incinerators, visible landmarks along I-95 with their distinctive red lettering, have become the focus of community concern as the state considers whether to renew the operating permit for the Curtis Bay facility.

Community groups are calling for the permit to be denied and for hospitals to end their contracts with the Curtis Bay incinerator.

Hear from community groups in South Baltimore Baltimore incinerators linked to $100 million in yearly health damages, study says

"Growing up in South Baltimore we've seen it, we've smelt it, we've lived it for decades. Our families have been surrounded by pollution from industries that treat our communities like a dumping ground," said Vilma Gutierrez, a student researcher and activist.

WMAR reached out to Win Waste and the owners of the Curtis Bay Medical Waste incinerator for comment, but have not yet received a response.

A preprint of the study can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.