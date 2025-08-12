String of break-ins in Mt. Washington area under investigation

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a string of break-ins in the Mt. Washington area.

Since July 30, there have been five confirmed break-ins and several attempted break-ins reported in the area according to councilman Yitzy Schleifer.

In a post on Facebook, the councilman says police have photos of the suspect. However, due to the state's current facial recognition restrictions, police are unable to identify the suspect.

In the meantime, police have deployed overnight crime suppression units in the neighborhood during the times the break-ins occurred.

"We will continue to use every available resource until the perpetrator is apprehended. If you have any information that could assist in the investigation, please call 911 immediately," Schleifer said in the post.