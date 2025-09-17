Steel pipe fabrication center brings 150 jobs to former Bethlehem Steel site in Baltimore

Steel is making a comeback to a historic Baltimore site where the industry once thrived for generations.

Governor Wes Moore announced a new steel pipe fabrication center opening at Tradepoint Atlantic, the former site of the Bethlehem Steel plant.

The $50 million project will create about 150 new jobs and new opportunities for a boost in the economy.

"150 new chances for a 4th-generation Baltimorean whose ancestors worked at Bethlehem Steel, who now has an opportunity to build upon their family's legacy," Moore said.

The state and county are backing the project with nearly $2 million in investments and tax credits. The new facility, based in Houston, is the company's first expansion to the East Coast. Operations are expected to begin in early 2027.

