South Baltimore body shop forced to shutter after repeated community complaints

BALTIMORE — A South Baltimore body shop is being forced to shutter after repeated complaints from the community.

Baltimore Body & Collision Center is located at 1845 S. Hanover Street.

For months residents have raised concerns about the business, resulting in calls to 311 and District 10 Councilwoman Phylicia Porter's office.

Problems like illegal parking, obstruction of public rights-of-way, and unsafe conditions have reportedly disrupted daily life and accessibility throughout the neighborhood.

The owners were forewarned, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office.

"Deputies documented repeated violations, including multiple unregistered and inoperable vehicles stored on public streets, sidewalks, and access points, often blocking pedestrian pathways and restricting neighborhood mobility," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "Repeated enforcement measures included citations, towing of abandoned and unregistered vehicles, and ongoing monitoring of the property. Despite these efforts, violations persisted."

Meanwhile, the City's Law Department deemed the business a public nuisance, citing environmental concerns, and ongoing threats to public health and safety.

After doing nothing about it, the owners were issued a formal cease-and-desist followed by an order to vacate.

Sheriff Sam Cogen said he intends to conduct follow-up initiatives like this throughout the City.

“This outcome shows what’s possible when residents speak up and government listens and acts,” said Porter. “This closure reflects the power of collaboration, accountability, and persistence in protecting our neighborhoods.”

The business is scheduled to officially close on April 30.