Small business incubator in Gilmor Homes breaks cycles, builds futures

SANDTOWN, West Baltimore — Gilmor Homes in West Baltimore is a place not typically associated with innovation. Yet here, an entrepreneurial spirit is taking root that's changing perceptions and lives.

For years, Gilmor Homes has been known for its challenges. Now, within this community center, something new is taking root. Six small business owners are part of the Housing Authority of Baltimore City's first business incubator, where the goal isn't just business training—it's breaking cycles and building futures.

One of those entrepreneurs is Shakia Brown, owner of Klutch Beauty Bar, a health and wellness mobile med spa that brings services directly to community members' front doors.

"I bring health and wellness to the people of my community, to their front door. So I teach them about how diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure start," Brown said.

Brown started her business in 2022 after facing her own health challenges. Her recovery became her business model, focusing on using accessible ingredients to help community members improve their health.

"If we could use the properties that we have in our local grocery store or in our own kitchen to be able to help decrease that effect, why not share it?" Brown said.

The mother of three has lived in public housing in East Baltimore for 15 years while working full-time as a youth case manager. Her ultimate goal extends beyond business success.

"My goal is to transition out of public housing and become a homeowner and to be able to have that experience of home ownership," Brown said.

The 18-month incubator represents a partnership between the Housing Authority and Innovation Works, a nonprofit focused on closing the racial wealth gap in Baltimore. Participants either live in housing funded by the authority or in West Baltimore, receiving mentorship, training, and office space.

"Where you live at does not define who you are. We do not look at our HABC residents as less than. They are very capable of running their own businesses. So with this program, it will help our residents become more self-sufficient," said Garrie Mobuary of the Housing Authority of Baltimore City.

The businesses in the inaugural cohort include:

Klutch Beauty Bar, The Flowers Whiting Initiative, Coach G Step is Life, Inspirational Textiles, LuvLotss High Fashion Brand, and Young Queens in Training Inc.

The incubator program is free and already has a waiting list. Officials plan to offer some one-day sessions, also free, that will be open to the public.

The program needs business owners to serve as mentors and sponsors. For information, call 410-396-6197.

"I thank Baltimore City Public Housing for giving us this opportunity to showcase our talent and to support us in the entrepreneurial journey so that we can gain financial stability for our families to be able to transition on to the next step," Brown said.

