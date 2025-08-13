BALTIMORE — It's bright, it's colorful, and it's hard to miss.

It's Heartwares, a store that opened here on 36th Street in Hampden a few months ago in a space that, fittingly, was a community center.

Now, that space is giving back to the community, offering free art classes and more.

WATCH: 'Shop and Bop' at Hampden store that uses art to help the community 'Shop and Bop' at Hampden store that uses art to help the community

“We're super excited to be in the neighborhood and having people walk by that don't even know about us and we have a chance to share our story with them,” says Kristina Harlee, social enterprise manager, Art with a Heart.

Heartwares is not just a store. It's a workforce development program by the nonprofit Art with a Heart that uses visual arts as a way of teaching job readiness and life skills to youth ages 14 to 24.

“Once they are complete,” Kristina says, “we offer a paid apprenticeship where they continue well into the school year, continuing making products, learning other job skills where we have Workforce Wednesdays.”

Kristina says the store operates much like a lemonade stand.

“We get donations for supplies,” she says. “We make the art and once it sells, we put it back into our mission as well as our community.”

And this Friday, for the first time, the store will host 'Shop and Bop,’ Art with a Heart's annual art sale and open house. Students in summer program will earn a portion of the proceeds from their sales.

There will be refreshments, a DJ and family friendly activities.

“Most times, this is their first time as an artist putting themselves out there, selling their work,” Kristina says. “So, it's an opportunity to sell the students' artwork as well as celebrate what they've accomplished within the five weeks.”

Also new to this year's event is an online auction of items, like this football signed by Ravens standout Mark Andrews and a Paul Reed Smith guitar.

The auction closes Thursday at noon. To bid on items, go here.

Shop and Bop is Friday, Aug. 15, 5-7:30 p.m. at Heartwares, 1104 W. 36th Street in Hampden.