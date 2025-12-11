Shooting near Excel Academy causes modified dismissal, bus schedule; 36-year-old in serious condition

BALTIMORE — Students at Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood High Schoo had their dismissal and bus schedule adjusted as a result of a shooting that took place near the school on Thursday afternoon, per Baltimore City Schools.

It happened at 1:56pm in the 300 block of N. Arlington Avenue.

A 36-year-old man was shot and is in serious condition. He is being treated at a local hospital.

Southwest District Shooting Detectives responded and are investigating this incident. Preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred near the intersection of N. Arlington Avenue and Mulberry Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest District Detectives at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.