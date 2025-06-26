Shooting leaves 25-year-old in critical condition, 18-year-old injured in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A shooting leaves a 25-year-old man in critical condition and an 18-year-old man injured.

It happened in the 5400 block of York Road Thursday afternoon at 3:28pm.

According to Baltimore Police, officers arrived at the scene and discovered the 25-year-old had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he is now in critical condition. Because of the seriousness of the injuries, homicide detectives are investigating.

An 18-year-old man was also shot in the leg. He is receiving treatment as well.

