Santa airlifted to Johns Hopkins Children's Center

BALTIMORE — No, they’re not her toys and this isn’t her playroom. A burn on her hand sent two-and-a-half-year-old Adrianna to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center where the holidays can seem to be a second thought.

“It’s very hard and traumatic being here,” said Kaleigh Drengwitz, the young girl’s mother, “The staff here is amazing, but just like a little bit of extra joy is really exciting.”

Imagine her excitement and that of other children on the floor when a helicopter delivered Santa Claus to the top of a nearby building.

It’s a welcomed sight for 13-year-old Rylan Buchanan who arrived here back in September with a small brain tumor.

“His last radiation treatment is Thursday and he rings the bell on Thursday,” Charity Cahill told us.

It’s the kind of news that lands you near the top of Santa’s list.

“What’s Thursday?” Santa asked Buchanan as the teen shared what gifts he wanted this year.

“I ring the bell,” answered Buchanan.

“There’s nothing like ringing these bells,” Santa responded as he held some sleigh bells in his hand, “That’s a better bell.”

Yes, the holidays have come a bit early for the children’s center, and it’s just what the doctor, or should I say, the head of pediatric surgery here has ordered.

“We know that for kids to get better, they’ve got to feel better,” said Dr. David Hackam who also serves as the center’s co-director, “They’ve got to feel part of something, and this time of year when they’re away from home for the holidays, it’s devastating and to have Santa come meet these kids, it just lifts them up and helps them get better. It means the world to these kids.”

And while Santa’s primary focus is of course the children who are here at the hospital, we’re told he also brings something for everyone---a message of hope for the children, their parents and the staff who will also be here for the holidays, thankful they haven’t been forgotten.