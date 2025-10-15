BOLTON HILL, Md. — A local salon owner's mission to help students facing grooming barriers has blossomed into a community-supported initiative that's changing lives one haircut at a time.

The Crownivity Crown Project emerged after viewers responded to a story about Tina Moore, owner of Capelli Hair Services, who helped a homeless student whose unkempt hair had kept him out of school for two weeks due to fear of bullying. After Moore shared her desire to help other students facing similar barriers, community members donated money and products to make the project possible.

"It came to fruition quicker than I thought. It was only about two, three weeks ago that we had like, the first interview and now it has birthed into this, so it's amazing," Moore said.

Hear from the owner as she speaks on the importance of helping the students in need Salon owner launches project to provide free grooming services to school children

The project's first event provided free hair grooming services to children in need, ensuring they can attend school feeling confident about their appearance. These services go beyond simple haircuts – they're removing barriers that may prevent some children from attending school regularly.

"You look good, you feel good, you smell good, you know what I'm saying," said Tavon Rone, a barber participating in the project.

Moore's vision extends beyond individual styling sessions. The project aims to teach students how to maintain their appearance and help their siblings with grooming.

"We want them to be able to still groom themselves and be able to tell their brothers and sisters how to groom their hair and also assist their siblings, so it's a 360 approach," Moore said.

Thirteen students from nearby Mount Royal Elementary/Middle School received the full salon treatment, including shampoo, conditioner, proper combing and brushing, braids and fades, plus tips on hair care maintenance.

Fourth-grade student Jamiah worked with beautician Letitia Franklin to choose between back braids or side braids with two fronts, while Franklin explained the importance of heavy moisturizing for healthy hair care.

The transformation went beyond physical appearance. Students of all ages saw their initial nervousness replaced by smiles as fresh styles boosted their self-confidence.

"They made me feel like I belong here. The way that they care about us and they treat us. And they also made me feel like, like I matter," said Asher Penn, an eighth-grade student.

The care extended beyond the styling chair. Students received hygiene kits, natural hair and body products to take home, and coloring books celebrating hair pride.

For Moore's Crown Project, this successful first event represents just the beginning of their mission to help students overcome grooming barriers to education.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

