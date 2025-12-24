Safe Streets provides Christmas meals and gifts to Baltimore families in need

Safe Streets spreads holiday cheer in Baltimore neighborhoods

In Baltimore's Sandtown and Penn North neighborhoods, Safe Streets is doing more than just interrupting violence. The organization is feeding families and spreading holiday cheer.

At a Christmas event today, Safe Streets provided hot meals and gifts to children who otherwise might not have anything this holiday season. For many families struggling with high utility bills and rent, the event offered more than just material support.

"It boosts their morale because you got some of these people unable to pay their rent where their BG&E bill is higher than their mortgages or their rent, so it boosts their morale. It makes them feel really good. It makes them feel like someone cares," says Hope Crosby, a community member and Safe Streets volunteer.

The event brought smiles to faces that earlier in the day looked uncertain about where their next meal would come from.

