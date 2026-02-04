Safe Streets Park Heights reaches over 1 year with no homicides

BALTIMORE — Safe Streets Baltimore Park Heights site has reached one year without a homicide in the site's catchment zone, according to MONSE, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

The last homicide occurred within the cite area on January 12, 2025, in the 4400 block of Reisterstown Road, which marks 387 days and counting without a homicide officially.

“When I was growing up in Park Heights, it was unimaginable that this area could go more than a year without a homicide,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

“Now the site has gone over 365 days without a homicide twice since I took office. This is not a coincidence, and neither are the historic reductions in shootings and homicides we are seeing across Baltimore. They are a testament to what is possible when we invest in community members, partners, and frontline violence interrupters all working together to prevent violence in their own communities.”

Over the last year plus, the Safe Streets has been putting boots on the ground, conducting over 230 mediations, preventing potentially violent confrontations from escalating into a shooting or homicide.

There are ten Safe Streets Baltimore sites located across Baltimore City in areas known for high levels of gun violence.

In 2025, Safe Streets staff mediated 1,752 potentially violent conflicts across all ten sites.

As of February 3, 2026, Safe Streets staff have conducted over 123 successful mediations so far this calendar year.

Additionally, Cherry Hill, Belvedere, Brooklyn, Franklin Square, Park Heights, Penn North, and Woodbourne McCabe are seven Safe Street sites that have gone over a year without a homicide.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health published a report which finds how the Safe Streets program has reduced homicides and nonfatal shootings in hot spot neighborhoods.

Moreover, it estimates the economic benefit of between $7.20 to $19.20 for every $1 invested in Safe Streets, depending on the method used to calculate the cost of gun violence.

For more on the City's violence prevention plan, click here.