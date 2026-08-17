Royal Farms employee charged after allegedly brandishing gun, striking customer in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Royal Farms employee is facing multiple charges following an incident early Sunday morning at the convenience store in the 6200 block of Pulaski Highway.

Police responded to reports of an altercation between a 34-year-old customer and a 40-year-old employee.

According to authorities, the employee allegedly retrieved a handgun during the confrontation and began threatening the customer.

The situation escalated when the employee struck the customer with a metal pole, injuring the customer's arm, according to police.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene, but the customer declined treatment.

Officers discovered the handgun in the employee's bag and confiscated the weapon. The employee was taken into custody and transported to Central Booking, where she faces charges including multiple counts of assault, handgun violations, obstruction of justice, and reckless endangerment.