Robyn Murphy named as permanent CEO of BOPA

Baltimore
Baltimore<br/>
Baltimore<br/>
Baltimore
BALTIMORE — Robyn Murphy has been appointed as the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts' (BOPA) permanent CEO.

This comes following her tenure as interim CEO.

The appointment was approved by Mayor Brandon Scott and unanimously supported by BOPA's Board of Directors.

"Robyn is a lifelong Baltimorean, proven leader and convener who has a vision that deeply understands the creativity, energy, and talent that define Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "Her ability to foster innovation, inspire confidence, build and maintain relationships makes her the right person to fill this important role."

