Robotic surgery is making recovery easier for prostate cancer patients

"I was diagnosed with prostate cancer last October, early November, I met with Dr. Cleary, at that point, we discussed options," said Doug Wenrich.

For Wenrich, robotic surgery for prostate cancer gave him his life back.

"Based on the information I was given for radiology and my age and so forth, it was a better option to do the surgery."

Using the Da Vinci robot for about year now at Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center, the device means a new way to be cancer free.

"With robotic instruments were able to manipulate structures with fine detail." said Dr. Ryan Cleary.

"That allows us to operate with less blood loss and clear visibility."

"I was prepped and ready to go walked into the O.R., next thing I knew, I woke up later that evening," said Wenrich.

He says he was in some pain, but surgeons like Cleary, said this tool in the medical arsenal means a smoother recovery.

"The first major benefit is quicker recovery."

Wenrich remembers, "Dr. Cleary specifically asked me to get up that evening, walk around which I did! I surprised myself because I really didn’t think that was going to happen."

Wenrich got to go home the next day. Cleary said using the Da Vinci robot for prostate surgeries allows patients to regain their quality of life quicker.

"We're able to preserve erectile function in a better manner with the robotic approach," said Cleary.

Wenrich walked in a cancer patient and walked out cancer free with just a 2.5% chance of it coming back.

"It was never a death sentence but at the same time, it’s a relief to know that the cancer’s gone! And that’s number one. "To get that call from him to tell me that it’s 2.5 percent chance of coming back in five years I can’t explain the feeling, it’s just, hallelujah!"