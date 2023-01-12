Roads closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will strut through Baltimore on Monday, January 16th.

Parade step off is at noon on the intersection of Martin Luther king, Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street. It will then continue south along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. turn west on Baltimore Street, and end between Fremont Avenue and Poppleton Street.

The following streets will be closed to through traffic with detours in effect and parking prohibited:

Franklin Street between Greene Street and Fremont Avenue - 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Access to westbound Route 40 will be maintained.

Eutaw Street between Dolphin Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Preston Street between Madison Avenue and Howard Street - 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Madison Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street - 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Poppleton Street - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Fremont Avenue between W. Baltimore Street and W. Fayette Street - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Eutaw and Lombard Streets -10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The left lane of northbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Lombard and Eutaw Streets (next to median) - 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue between W. Preston Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The following parking restrictions will be implemented from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.: