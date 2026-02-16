Road Closures & Parking Restrictions for Baltimore's Black History Month Parade

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City’s second annual Black History Month Parade is taking place Monday afternoon.

With that comes lots of temporary street closures that drivers should be alerted of.

The parade gets started at noon on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at Eutaw Street.

It will continue on until Baltimore Street, between Fremont Avenue and Poppleton Street.

So here's a list of closures in effect:



W. Franklin Street between Greene Street and Fremont Avenue - 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Access to westbound US 40 will be maintained.

Eutaw Street between Dolphin Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Preston Street between Madison Avenue and Howard Street - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Madison Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

W. Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Poppleton Street - 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fremont Avenue between W. Baltimore Street and W. Fayette Street - 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Mulberry Street between N. Payson Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Franklin Street between Greene Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard -8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and W. Preston Street - 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Druid Hill Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street - 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Howard and Baltimore Streets - 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Eutaw and Lombard Streets - 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The left lane of northbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Lombard and Eutaw Streets (next to median) - 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Baltimore City DOT

The following parking restrictions will be implemented on Monday, February 16, 2026, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

