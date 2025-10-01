Report: DPW trash truck driver was allowed to leave deadly crash scene in a Lyft

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City States Attorney's Office on Tuesday released results of a nearly year's long investigation into the on-duty death of Department of Public Works (DPW) employee Timothy Cartwell.

The investigation revealed gross negligence in DPW's handling of the November 8, 2024 incident.

Until now details on what led to Cartwell's death were vague.

According to the report, however, it appears Cartwell was crushed by a trash truck he was working on that day.

It all took place in an alleyway on N. Monroe Street near Baker Street.

That's where Cartwell and his crew were collecting garbage.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows Cartwell directing the trash truck through the alley.

Shortly after Cartwell is seen collapsing between the truck and a fence.

When paramedics arrived they determined Cartwell had suffered pelvic fractures. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators measured only 7.2 inches of clearance between the truck and fence in the alley where Cartwell was injured.

Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office This picture shows the lack of clearance in the alleyway where the truck was collecting trash

What took place next went against all standards and protocol.

The report concluded a DPW supervisor allowed the trash truck driver to leave the crash scene in a Lyft before police could even arrive, violating departmental policy.

Normally, such an incident requires the involved driver to undergo a breathalyzer test to check for impairment within a two-hour period.

Due to the supervisor's actions, a test wasn't administered until later that evening, more than seven hours after the accident occurred.

Plus, investigators say the machine used to conduct the test was outdated.

"Missteps in the investigation by DPW hindered any potential legal efforts to determine if the driver was impaired," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

Additionally, the supervisor is accused of allowing the trash truck to be removed from the crash scene, meaning investigators were left to rely only on measurements, witness interviews, and surveillance footage.

"Unfortunately, due to the gross negligence of DPW’s actions, this investigation is tainted, and our office cannot proceed and cannot make a determination," said Bates.

That determination would've included whether the driver should've been charged with Criminally or Grossly Negligent Manslaughter.

In the end, the driver refused to provide a statement to police.

Investigators did get to interview the Lyft operator who picked the driver up from the crash scene.

“I’m done with this job, I’m going to quit,” the Lyft operator recalled the driver saying to someone on the phone.

At the time of his death, Cartwell had served approximately 20-years with DPW.

"It is evident that DPW Solid Waste employees have not received proper training on how to stay safe while performing these duties," said Bates. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Mr. Cartwell’s family and friends during this extremely challenging time.”