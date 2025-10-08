Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Report: Baltimore DOT supervisor approved 103 hours of paid leave for jailed employee accused of carjacking

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's Inspector General is out with a new shocking report.

Back in June a Department of Transportation employee was arrested and jailed for attempted carjacking.

Their supervisor is accused of violating departmental policy by failing to notify upper management of the employee's arrest.

On top of that, the Inspector General found out the supervisor approved 103 hours of paid leave while the employee was incarcerated, amounting to $2,000.

Existing department guidelines require an employee to be suspended in the event they're arrested and/or convicted.

In response to the findings, the Department of Transportation concluded the supervisor did indeed violate policy and was disciplined as result, although it's unclear what the punishment was.

