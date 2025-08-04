Repeat offender found guilty of murder after argument leads to deadly shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced Monday that Amir Barnes-Henderson was found guilty of murder in connection with the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Gary Lee Matthews.

Barnes-Henderson, a repeat violent offender, faces life plus 25 years for the shooting.

On November 21, 2024, Matthews was found gunned down in the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue.

Investigators learned that Matthews and Barnes-Henderson got into an argument at One Stop Liquor Store.

Witnesses who were interviewed by police described the argument, including details of the shooting.

According to State's Attorney Bates, Barnes-Henderson had been previously convicted of multiple handgun misdemeanors that prohibited him from having a firearm.

“This brutal act of violence, committed by a repeat offender who displayed a shocking disregard for human life, is completely senseless. Today, justice has triumphed, a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work of our prosecutors who meticulously built this case, alongside our law enforcement partners who tirelessly investigated the event,” stated State’s Attorney Bates.“We are also deeply grateful to the courageous witnesses who came forward to ensure that accountability prevails in our community. Their collective efforts have been instrumental in bringing closure to this tragic event and upholding the rule of law in Baltimore.”

Barnes-Henderson's sentencing date is set for September 25, 2025.