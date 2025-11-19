BALTIMORE — Maryland's congressional districts could be redrawn after a commission met on Tuesday to discuss whether the state should proceed with redistricting efforts.

WATCH: Redistricting commission hears mixed opinions on redrawing district maps

The commission heard mixed reviews from speakers during the listening session, with some advocating for changes and others opposing potential redistricting.

"Any election structure that suppresses the voices of certain citizens based on their membership or, in my case, lack of membership in certain political parties is completely contrary to representing the will of the people," Dona Sauerburger said.

Lisa Fuller supported calling a special legislative session to address the issue.

"So I come to you saying that I really believe in order to get a straight answer and to hear how people think, really believe what we should do, we need to have a special session called so that people can go on the record and someone like me can understand how we're going to move forward," Fuller said.

The meeting comes as a federal judge blocked a new district map from being used in Texas for the 2026 elections, potentially changing the political calculations for Maryland Democrats looking to redraw the state's congressional district lines.

Rion Dennis spoke in favor of redistricting efforts.

"We have heard a lot about Maryland voters being disenfranchised. I think the entire state will be disenfranchised if the Republicans continue on their lawlessness at the federal level," Dennis said.

However, Melanie Combs Dyer opposed redistricting, citing concerns about gerrymandering.

"As districts become increasingly gerrymandered for partisan reasons, the primaries become the only election that really matters. The general election is not competitive, that's the whole goal of partisan redistricting," Dyer said.

Senator Angela Alsobrooks was not present during either of the listening sessions. She was also absent for a vote on the U.S. Senate floor. Former Attorney General Brian Frosh was also absent from the commission meeting.

The commission will meet again on December 5.

