Read to Reef Book Club celebrates 10 years

BALTIMORE, Md. — The National Aquarium and the Enoch Pratt Free Library are celebrating 10 years of their Read to Reef Book Club.

"Through this program, children can discover a love of reading while building a deeper connection to the natural world," said Jennifer Driban, the interim president and CEO of the National Aquarium. "Our partnership with the Pratt Library is proof of what can happen when two trusted community institutions work together."

The program encourages young kids to read at least five aquatic and conservation-themed books and then redeem a free admission (for up to six guests) to the Aquarium.

Families who want to participate must be from the Baltimore area and pick up a Read to Reef bookmark with their library card at Pratt Library branches. Children must be in fifth grade or below to be eligible.

Theresa Keil/Theresa Keil, National Aquarium Event Photographer Read To Reef Nook | November 19, 2019

"Read to Reef is a powerful example of how strong partnerships can expand opportunities for children and families across Baltimore," said Chad Helton, president and CEO of the Enoch Pratt Free Library. "Together with the National Aquarium, we’ve helped families build lasting reading habits, connect with libraries at branch locations throughout the city, and experience firsthand how stories can spark curiosity and open the door to new worlds."

According to the National Aquarium, the program has connected more than 25,000 kids with books and allowed more than 98,000 readers and families to visit the National Aquarium.

Children have read more than 126,000 books through the program since it launched in 2016.

You can find more details about participating in the 2026 Read to Reef season here.