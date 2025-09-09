Ravens stadium renovations promise enhanced fan experience

M&T Bank Stadium is undergoing a multi-year renovation project designed to transform how Ravens fans experience game day, with new amenities and technology upgrades aimed at making Baltimore a year-round destination for events.

The renovations include a brand-new merchandise store featuring self-checkout options and interactive LED jersey displays. Video boards throughout the stadium will be enhanced, and a new walk-through food and drink market at Gate A is being added to reduce wait times for concessions.

Baltimore Ravens president, Sashi Brown is looking forward to the reaction from Ravens' fans.

"There are just so many new experiences and opportunities for them to really enjoy game day. So we're really, really excited," Sashi Brown, The Baltimore Ravens president said.

Additional improvements include a value menu for budget-conscious fans, while those looking to splurge can enjoy new premium club spaces. An expanded plaza will bring tailgate energy inside the stadium.

The hope is that these renovations will position Baltimore as a destination for events year-round, not just during football season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.