Ravens spread holiday cheer to healthcare workers at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital

Purple cheer decked the halls of MedStar Union Memorial Hospital today as the Baltimore Ravens stopped by to thank doctors, nurses and staff for the work they do every day.

Players, Ravens cheerleaders and Poe the mascot brought smiles and giveaways to show their appreciation for healthcare workers during the holiday season.

"It means so much for me to be out here with these healthcare workers. You know, they do a great job of taking care of us, taking care of the people in the city, so that's just amazing to come out and, you know, spread holiday cheer here for sure," linebacker Tavius Robinson said.

This visit is part of the Ravens' "Act of Kindness" mission to give back to the Baltimore region.