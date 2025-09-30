Ravens score big with spa day, stadium tour for women cancer patients

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are scoring big off the field this week.

On Monday, they gave 35 women who are cancer patients the VIP treatment at M&T Bank Stadium.

Like Theresa Sanchez from Annapolis, a breast cancer survivor. She’s scheduled for her ninth surgery Wednesday.

“It helps you not feel as isolated,” she says. “It’s a big deal. I’m just grateful. Very, very grateful.”

The women got spa services, custom bracelets and other goodies. They also got support from other women on their healing journey.

Jill Wiechert, a two-time cancer survivor, made a floral arrangement to take home.

“It’s amazing that people took time out of their day to put this together for us,” Jill says. “You kinda feel like you almost don’t deserve it. But once I was here and talking to other women, it was nice to reconnect.”

Among the gifts were new, human hair wigs, provided by player Nate Wiggins’ foundation.

“This our second year here,” said Tamika Wiggins, Nate’s mom. “So to see them come out and just a smile on their face. It just opens up my heart and put a smile on my face as well.”

And a day after a heartbreaking loss, Ravens players brought some good cheer to their special fans, with Jaire Alexander, Kaimon Rucker and Tavius Robinson making a surprise appearance.

“The outcome wasn’t what we all wanted yesterday for them,” Jill says, “so it would be easy for them to hide away somewhere, but the fact that they were able to come and join us is pretty nice.”

The women also got a stadium tour.

The event was part of the NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative. The American Cancer Society, MedStar Health and the Susan G. Komen Foundation also participated.

“I see right now, ‘If tomorrow wasn’t promised, what would you give for today?’ It was Ray Lewis and it’s the truth. I took a lot of things for granted prior to this and now I don’t.”