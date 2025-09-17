Ravens help build next generation of leaders through annual institute

The Baltimore Ravens are making an impact beyond the football field by investing in the future leaders of their community.

WATCH: Ravens launch 7th annual leadership program for Baltimore students Ravens invest in Baltimore youth with 7th annual Leadership Institute program

Over 100 students from 30 high schools in the Baltimore area are participating in the 7th annual Leadership Institute, a year-long program designed to develop essential leadership skills.

The comprehensive program teaches students critical abilities including building a brand, leading community initiatives, and developing self-awareness. Through monthly workshops and networking opportunities throughout the school year, participants gain valuable experience and connections.

"Where does it make sense for me to go to high school? Where does it make sense for me to go to college, or a trade school, or whatever works for me? And then where does my career take off from there?" said Heather Darney, VP of Community Relations for the Baltimore Ravens . "Like sometimes it's OK just to take the step and then learn about every opportunity out there and make the next step that works best for you."

The initiative demonstrates the Ravens' commitment to developing young leaders who will shape Baltimore's future, providing students with tools and mentorship to navigate their educational and career paths successfully.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.