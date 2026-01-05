Ravens fans mourn season finale loss to Steelers across Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens fans are still processing the team's devastating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, with supporters gathering at local establishments to commiserate over the season-ending defeat.

At the Clipper City Barber Company, fans reflected on what many described as a season that mirrored the painful conclusion. The loss eliminated Baltimore from playoff contention in a game that felt emblematic of the team's inconsistent 2025 campaign.

"The season was tough. Almost midway you were focusing on next year, and then as we were ending the season, it's like, oh, we got this. I could see this happening. I could see this happening throughout the game," Rob Edrington said.

The rookie kicker became a focal point of discussion among supporters, with many expressing sympathy for the young player while questioning the team's special teams decisions.

"Yeah, I felt for our kicker. He's a rookie. I you know, I did almost wish we had someone else, but you know, again, yeah, we're here and you know what, next year we're going to come back stronger," another fan said.

At Jimmy's Seafood, the weekly Monday happy hour carried a somber tone. The restaurant, known for its crab cakes and hosting Ravens events, saw dejected fans discussing their favorite players, particularly praising running back Derrick Henry (#22) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (#8).

"22, our King, yeah, I mean 8 is great as well, but we were feeding him the ball last night and it was, it was nice," said Ethan Rivera, an employee at Jimmy's and a Ravens fan.

Rivera expressed the heartbreak felt by lifelong fans. He had been anticipating a potential home playoff game against the Houston Texans.

"I was not ready for the season to end. I was very excited. I know if we were to win yesterday's game, we would have had a home game with the Texans, and I was very excited for that you know, I remember last year when we went against the Texans on Christmas Day, how that game played out, and I knew if we win the Steelers yesterday that we would have beaten the Texans on this following week, but did not go quite as planned," Rivera said.

Despite the disappointment, fans remain focused on the future, placing their hopes in head coach John Harbaugh and Jackson's leadership.

"We got to focus on Harbaugh and Lamar and make the plan work. We gotta do it for next year. We have to," Rivera said.

For many Baltimore residents, the Ravens' success extends beyond football, representing the city's overall morale and community spirit.

"I am a Ravens fan at heart because it's just the city's a better place when we're doing good," one fan said.

