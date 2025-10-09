Ravens bring joy to cancer patients and families at MedStar Franklin Square

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens took their teamwork off the field today, visiting MedStar Franklin Square to support patients and families affected by cancer.

The tailgate event was part of the Ravens' Crucial Catch initiative, which raises awareness about early detection in the fight against cancer. The event gave kids the chance to make bracelets, meet Poe the mascot, and take their minds off treatment for a little while.

Among those in attendance was Melody Schaefer, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer earlier this year.

"It's a hard thing to go through, so I wanna make it as positive and fun for the boys as possible, and I think this is a great way to kind of put that nice spin on things and let them see the fun and bright side of this illness," Schaefer said.

MedStar Health has been the team's trusted medical partner for more than 20 seasons.

